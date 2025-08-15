Coral Unveils New International 2026-27 Expeditions

Coral Expeditions has opened a range of new international itineraries for the 2026 and 2027 schedule, exploring Papua New Guinea, the Spice Islands, Melanesia, the South Pacific and New Zealand.

The fleet will explore neighbouring territories in an expanded program designed to connect guests deeply with the people and places of these remote realms, the company said in a press release.

These new release voyages will depart throughout October to November in 2026, making the most of favourable seasonal weather earlier in the calendar.

Coral Expeditions’ Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Gilles said the new international program ventured further into international waters in the region than ever before.

“We’re proud that Coral Expeditions’ 2026-27 program firms up the line’s deep and lasting relationships with remote communities, as well as being a pivot to more capacity to explore the enriching and exotic places close to home for Australia,” Gilles said.

“We aim to deliver unforgettable discovery for guests in uncharted places that are made possible through our culture of going above and beyond for guests. These are true expedition territories and our expert guides, purpose-built ships and trademark Xplorer tenders make us a first choice for exploring the tropics,” Gilles added.

Papua New Guinea and Melanesia Departures

“Beyond Frontiers of Papua New Guinea from Rabaul to Port Moresby”

“Passage Through the Melanesian Arc from Port Moresby to Port Vila”

“Papua New Guinea Discoverer from Madang to Cairns”, and

“Frontier Lands of Papua New Guinea from Cairns to Rabaul”.

Following the new Papua New Guinea season, a return to New Zealand to undertake annual sailings through December and January along the east coast, the South Island into the Sounds and Fiordland and to Stewart Island. Included are:

“New Zealand Sounds and Stewart Island from Bluff to Bluff”, and

“South Island and Fiordland’s of New Zealand from Bluff to Wellington”.

Annual sailings through the Indonesian island chain are also included with a new series of 14- and 18-night itineraries through the Flores, Ende, Komodo and Sulawesi territories with additional annual departures into the Raja Ampat, Spice Islands and West Papua region:

“Raja Ampat and Spice Islands from Darwin and Sorong”, and

“Island Empires & Ancient Mariners from Darwin and Makassar”.

