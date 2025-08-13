Coral Expeditions Announces Two Australian Voyages

Coral Expeditions has announced limited stateroom availability on two new voyages onboard the Coral Adventurer, which together make up the Australia Circumnavigation voyage from Cairns in October.

Coral Expeditions CEO, Mark Fifield, said that the two voyages, roughly half each of the 60-day circumnavigation of Australia, are a great way for guests to discover large sections of the nation’s diverse coastline and interiors.

“We have just a few staterooms still available on the Australian Circumnavigation voyage departing Cairns in October, so we thought these two northern and southern cruises offered a good option for guests who have already travelled part of the coast on past trips or for those who were short on time,” Fifield said.

Cairns to Fremantle

Coral Expeditions said in a press release that guests will explore the Great Barrier Reef, Cape York, Arnhem Land, and Kimberley and the West Coast over 26 nights from October 17 to November 12, 2025.

Guest lecturers on the trip include Ian Morris, Goyma Gondarra, Quentin Chester and Dale Arnott.

Highlights of the sailing include Australia’s northeast coast, the Great Barrier Reef, Cape York and the Torres Strait Islands, and the Kimberley coast. Guests will experience ancient rock art and 80-metre sandstone cliffs, as well as snorkel among coral reefs.

Rates are from $26,990 per person on a twin-share basis.

Fremantle to Sydney

According to the company, guests will explore the Great Australian Bight, Coffin Bay, Launceston and the Twelve Apostles over 20 nights from November 13 to December 3, 2025.

Guest lecturers include Quentin Chester, Dale Arnott, Steve Winderlich and Anne O’Dea.

Highlights of the sailing include Australia’s southern coastline, featuring maritime heritage, wildlife and culinary delights of South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania.

Guests will visit the Leeuwin Estate winery in Busselton, Coffin Bay, the southern wine country, and experience wild abalone on Flinders Island. Additional highlights include passing landmarks like the Bunda Cliffs and the Twelve Apostles.

Rates start at $19,000 per person on a twin-share basis.