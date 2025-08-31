Coral Announces 2027 Kimberley Cruise Season with 47 Departures

Coral Expeditions has announced the release of its 2027 Kimberley sailing season, featuring 47 departures across the Coral Discoverer, Coral Adventurer and Coral Geographer. Voyages will run from March to September.

Coral Expeditions Chief Commercial Officer, Jeff Gilles, said: “With four decades of heritage exploring this vast coastline, Coral Expeditions is the leader in the Kimberley with our purpose-built ships, expert guides and our signature warm Australian hospitality.”

“Our Kimberely program continues to provide the preferred choice for travelers who want a truly authentic expedition experience with time ashore to connect with this country,” added Gilles.

“We’re seeing growing interest both from solo travelers seeking the companionship of like-minded travelers and from private groups who are keen to discover the Kimberley together.”

The company said in a press release that guests can choose from a diverse program, including the 10-night “Kimberley Cruise” running between Darwin and Broome, as well as a refreshed “Coral Frontiers and Kimberley Icons” sailing over 10 nights.

“Kimberley Cruise”

March to September 2027

Rates from $11,815 per person twin share

Itinerary highlights: The King George River and its twin falls, ancient rock art and the reef. Later in the season, travellers may also encounter humpback whales on their migration north to breeding grounds.

“Coral Frontiers and Kimberley Icons”

September 21 and November 17, 2026 | February 2, September 22 and November 17, 2027

Rates from $9,200 per person twin share

Itinerary highlights: Combining Kimberley itinerary with visits to the Rowley Shoals Marine Park, Ashmore Reef and Scott Reef. The expeditions are timed in the dry late-spring months for optimal reef exploration.

Coral Expeditions has announced that it will also offer a seven-night partnership voyage with Australian Geographic, titled “A Lens on Nature: The Kimberley,” with two departures scheduled for July 20 and August 27, 2027.

The cruise is designed for travelers with a passion for photography, nature and cultural connections. This itinerary will offer opportunities to capture the Kimberley’s landscapes, wildlife and light.

In response to growing demand, the company added that it has also enhanced access and value for solo travelers and is offering expanded single cabin allotments and reduced single supplements.

Coral Expeditions has also introduced more flexible booking options and tailored offerings for private groups and for friends and families travelling together.

Bookings are now open for the 2027 Kimberley cruise season.