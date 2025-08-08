Conosur Ports Corporation Welcomes Two New Partners

The Conosur Ports Corporation has welcomed B&M Agencia Marítima SPA and OXXEAN Puerto Chacabuco as members in the second half of 2025.

The corporation, which strives to position Chile and its port cities as an attractive and competitive destination for cruise tourism, currently has 17 partners, of which 10 are active and seven are adherents.

President of the Conosur Ports Corporation, Juan Marcos Mancilla, said: “The board of directors that took office in May of this year prepared a work plan for the period 2025-26, detailing strategies that will be developed to promote cruise tourism in Chile.”

“One of the main axes of this proposal is to increase the number of members of the corporation, incorporating more private actors to increase the representativeness of more companies,” added Mancilla. “In this context, we met with these companies to invite them to be part of our entity.”

“We are happy to receive B&M Agencia Marítima SPA and OXXEAN Puerto Chacabuco as new adherent partners, which will allow us to strengthen our membership and have greater representation in the different levels that are related to the cruise industry in Chile,” said the head of the organization.

The corporation said in a press release that B&M Agencia Marítima SPA was founded in 1997 and has experience in the local and international shipping market, offering ship agency services, piloting in Magallanes canals and ports and services to shipowners.

OXXEAN Puerto Chacabuco has more than 50 years of experience in the southern region of Chile, offering port and logistics services to salmon farming, connectivity and the maritime industry in the Aysén Region.