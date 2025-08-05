Celestyal Launches Trade Engagement Survey and Incentive

Celestyal has launched a new travel advisor engagement survey and incentive offer.

The survey, live on the company’s social media channels, is open to all advisors and will be used to gather feedback from the trade, with questions relating to brand awareness, booking tools, incentives and advisor engagement.

John Diorio, managing director and vice president of business development for North America at Celestyal, said: “Travel advisors play a vital role in bringing our unique cruise experiences to life for guests, so it’s important that we understand their needs and preferred ways of working.”

“Trade feedback is essential as we continue to evolve, and this survey is more than a questionnaire; it’s a conversation starter that puts the advisor voice at the heart of our strategy,” added Diorio.

The company said in a press release that it will run the survey until August 15. Advisors who complete the survey will be entered into a prize drawing to win one of 10 $100 Amazon vouchers. Winners will be notified via email, beginning the week of Sept. 1, 2025.

According to the company, the survey forms part of a broader trade-first strategy being introduced by Celestyal, with the results directly feeding into the future advisor engagement strategy deployed by Celestyal.

The company’s trade tools include its advisor portal, Celestyal Compass, which incorporates the learning platform, Celestyal Campus.

This features training modules focusing on areas such as brand USPs, life onboard its two-ship fleet, key itinerary information, shore excursions and advice on how to grow sales.