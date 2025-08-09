Celebrity: Updates to Celebrity Beyond’s Itineraries

Celebrity Cruises notified booked guests that changes have been made to the Celebrity Beyond’s itineraries for August, September and October.

“Due to a reduced sailing speed, we’ve made a few adjustments to ensure our voyage remains smooth, comfortable and above all, safe,” the company said in the notification addressing guests booked for a cruise from August 24, 2025.

“On Monday, we’ll dock at Bimini, Bahamas as scheduled, with updated hours from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.,” the notification read.

“Later in the week, we’ll swap the days we visit Cozumel, Mexico, and Falmouth, Jamaica, now calling into Falmouth on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Cozumel on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.”

Celebrity added that it has also adjusted the itinerary’s time in George Town, Grand Cayman, with a new arrival at 7:00 a.m. and departure at 4:00 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your understanding and flexibility,” the company said, adding that guests who have pre-purchased shore excursions will have their tours automatically adjusted by Celebrity.

“All guests will be tendered to shore in George Town, Grand Cayman. Unfortunately, tender boats are not accessible to guests who use full-time mobility scooters or wheelchairs,” the company said in the notification.

Celebrity added that guests who are unable to take a few steps on stairs or walk across from the tender platform to and from the tender may be unable to go ashore.

“We truly appreciate your patience and understanding, and we can’t wait to welcome you aboard for an incredible vacation,” Celebrity added. In addition, guests who had booked cruises in September and October indicated in a forum post that they had been made aware of similar changes for their select sailings on September 14 and 28, and October 12, respectively.