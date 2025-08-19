Celebrity River Cruises Opens Deposits for 2027 Season

Celebrity River Cruises will open what it said was Priority Booking Accessat 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 for the company’s first river season.

Guests who place a fully refundable $500 deposit will receive early access to book a 2027 sailing ahead of the general public and be among the first to receive the itinerary and stateroom details.

“We are excited to offer guests the chance to experience the first-ever Celebrity River Cruises vacations in 2027 with Priority Booking Access,” shares Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Guests will enjoy the warm hospitality Celebrity is known for, on innovative ships, with land experiences unlike any other, as we set sail on Europe’s iconic Danube and Rhine rivers.”

Celebrity said the new river ships will blend the elevated design and sophistication of Edge series ocean ships with European charm.

The company also said the product would be inclusive of all meals, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, Wi-Fi, onboard experiences and one shore excursion each day.

Guests will also have the option to add a pre- or post-cruise stay in Prague and Budapest when they open for booking in 2026.