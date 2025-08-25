Celebrity Names Janaina Torres as Godmother of Celebrity Xcel

Celebrity Cruises has announced Janaina Torres as the godmother of Celebrity Xcel, a Brazilian chef who was named Best Female Chef in the World 2024 by World’s 50 Best.

According to Celebrity, Torres is recognized for her no-waste approach to cooking that blends heritage with purpose.

“We are honored for Chef Torres, a trailblazer in the culinary industry, to be the godmother of Celebrity Xcel,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.”

“Torres shares our commitment to celebrating and sharing global culture through elevated culinary experiences, connecting diners with culture through unique food experiences,” added Bethge.

“I’ve always believed that fine dining should be accessible, not intimidating. Food brings us together, connecting us through new flavors, traditions and shared memories,” said Torres. “I’m proud to partner with Celebrity Cruises to showcase our culture and cuisine on a global stage.”

The company said in a press release that on November 16, Torres will christen Celebrity Xcel during the official naming ceremony.

Torres is the co-owner of the A Casa do Porco in São Paulo and a leading figure in Brazil’s culinary scene. According to the press release, her influence also extends to the global culinary stage as a champion of Latin American culture and cuisine.

Torres oversees hospitality venues and recently launched a broad gastronomic-cultural project for researching, valuing and promoting Brazilian culture through food: À Brasileira.

From November, the Celebrity Xcel will sail her inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale, offering seven-night itineraries alternating between The Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands and Puerto Plata, St. Thomas and St. Maarten.

In Summer 2026, she will set sail on her inaugural European season in the Mediterranean on seven-to 11-night journeys out of Barcelona and Athens, including new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.