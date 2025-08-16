Celebrity Millennium Completes 25 Years of Service

The Celebrity Millennium recently completed 25 years of service after being delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard on June 22, 2000.

Originally ordered in 1998, the 2,170-guest vessel debuted as the first of Celebrity’s new Millennium class.

At the time, the ship was described as a progression of the company’s Century class, incorporating new technology such as pods.

The Celebrity Millennium was also the first ship in Celebrity’s fleet to offer a specialty restaurant, as well as a cybercafé and a music library.

Following its delivery, the Celebrity Millennium set sail to the British port of Southampton, where it was christened by godmother Robyn Roux on June 26, 2000.

The 91,000-ton vessel later embarked on its maiden voyage in early July, kicking off an inaugural season in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

For its first commercial sailing, the Millennium offered a 14-night cruise to the Baltic that featured visits to Oslo in Norway, Rostock in Germany, Stockholm in Sweden and more.

The ship later repositioned to North America in November, visiting New York City before arriving in Fort Lauderdale for cruises to the Caribbean.

The Millennium later debuted in additional destinations, including Alaska, Australia, Asia and the West Coast.

In 2025, the Celebrity Millennium is offering cruises to destinations in Asia and the Pacific, including Japan, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

In addition to Yokohama, a port near Japan’s capital city, Tokyo, the 12- and 14-night itineraries sail from Incheon in South Korea, Mumbai in India, Bali in Thailand and Singapore.

Extensively refurbished over the years, the Celebrity Millennium underwent a major modernization project in 2019.

As part of the Celebrity Revolution initiative, the ship saw a redesign of its accommodations, as well as the debut of new dining venues and features.