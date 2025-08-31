Carnival Radiance Completes 25 Years of Service

The Carnival Radiance recently completed 25 years of service after being delivered to Carnival Cruise Line on July 28, 2000.

Built by Fincantieri’s Monfalcone shipyard in Italy, the 101,509-ton vessel debuted as the third in the company’s Destiny class.

Under its original name of Carnival Victory, the ship kicked off its inaugural season with a trans-Atlantic crossing that sailed from Italy to New York City.

The vessel then embarked on a series of four- and five-night cruises to Canada from the Big Apple, visiting St. John’s and Halifax.

As part of its maiden season, the Carnival Victory also offered cruises departing from Charleston.

The vessel continued to sail from a wide range of U.S. ports through early 2020, when it returned to Europe for a major refurbishment.

Initially set to take 45 days, the project was delayed due to the pandemic and was completed only in late 2021.

As part of the $200 million investment, the ship was upgraded with various new features and a new look.

Among the new venues added to the vessel was “Big Chicken,” a seagoing version of a then new restaurant created by Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal.

Renamed Carnival Radiance, the ship resumed service in December 2021, following a naming ceremony that saw Lucille O’Neal serving as godmother.

As part of Carnival’s West Coast fleet, the 2,984-guest ship currently offers short cruises to California, Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera.

Sailing from the company’s cruise terminal in Long Beach, the vessel operates a series of three- to five-night cruises to destinations that include Catalina Island, Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas.

In 2025, the Radiance is also scheduled to offer 14-night cruises to Hawaii as part of the Carnival Journeys program.

With departures scheduled for October and November, the longer cruises include visits to Honolulu, Hilo, Kahului and Nawiliwili.