Carnival Cruise Line Offers Limited-Time Bundle Offer

Carnival Cruise Line is offering a limited-time “Bundle & Save” deal for selected sailings in 2025 and 2026.

According to a press release, the sale was launched on Aug. 28, 2025, and aims at “maximizing vacation fun.”

“Carnival’s new ‘Bundle & Save’ promotion makes it easier than ever to create a personalized cruise experience with incredible value,” the company explained.

Running through Sep. 2, 2025, the offer is reportedly the biggest-ever bundle deal offered by Carnival.

As part of the promotion, guests will receive a $400 onboard credit and 25 percent off premium Wi-Fi plans, beverage packages, spa services, specialty dining, and shore excursions (exclusions apply).

The “Bundle & Save” offer is available on select three- to five-day sailings between Oct. 15, 2025, and May 31, 2026, as well as select sailings of six days or more between Jan. 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026.

Among the sailings included in the deal are cruises from the West Coast onboard the Carnival Firenze and the Carnival Radiance.

Sailing from Long Beach, the vessels offer short cruises to destinations in Mexico and Southern California, including Ensenada and Catalina Island.

The deal also includes three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas departing from Miami and Port Canaveral.

Operated, respectively, by the Carnival Conquest and the Carnival Glory, the itineraries feature visits to Carnival’s new private island destination of Celebration Key.

Offering short cruises from New Orleans, the Carnival Valor also has departures included in the ‘Bundle & Save’ offer.

Sailings onboard other vessels, such as the Carnival Sunrise, the Carnival Freedom, the Carnival Breeze, the Carnival Legend, the Carnival Venezia, the Carnival Panorama and the Carnival Magic, are also included in the offer.

In addition to Long Beach, Miami, Port Canaveral and New Orleans, the deal features cruises departing from Galveston, Norfolk and more.