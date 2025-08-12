Carnival Announces First Short 2027-28 Itineraries Aboard Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line has added short itineraries to its programming for Excel-class ships in 2027-28. The Mardi Gras will be the first Excel ship to offer shorter cruises from Port Canaveral.

The Carnival Celebration, homeporting year-round from Miami, will continue its seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean offerings for 2027-28.

Most of the new sailings offer a visit to Celebration Key, Carnival’s newest exclusive destination, the company said in a press release.

“With a new Excel class ship on its way to Port Canaveral in 2027, we’re excited to offer more ways to experience these fabulous ships our guests love, with new shorter itineraries on Mardi Gras for the first time,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Mardi Gras introduced a number of new entertainment and dining options along with the first roller coaster at sea, so it’s fitting that this ship will take on another first for us as the largest-ever to sail short cruises,” Duffy added.

The Mardi Gras

After three week-long voyages from Port Canaveral departing May 1, 8 and 15, 2027, the Mardi Gras will begin a new schedule of four- and five-day sailings to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral, in conjunction with the arrival of the Carnival Festivale.

Beginning on May 22, 2027, the five-day sailings will visit three ports: Celebration Key, RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay and Nassau. Kicking off Memorial Day weekend, on May 27, 2027, the four-day cruises make the perfect getaway, visiting two ports: Celebration Key and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

The Carnival Celebration

The Carnival Celebration will extend its seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings from PortMiami from May 2027 through April 2028.

Beginning on May 2, 2027, a variety of Eastern Caribbean sailings will visit destinations including Celebration Key, Amber Cove, Grand Turk, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan, RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay and Nassau.

A New Year’s sailing will depart on December 26, 2027, and visit Celebration Key, Amber Cove, Grand Turk and Nassau.

Western Caribbean cruises on Carnival Celebration begin on May 16, 2027, and include stops in Celebration Key, Cozumel and Isla Tropicale (formerly Mahogany Bay).

Carnival said that in the spring of 2027, Carnival Festivale will join the Excel-class lineup, followed by her sister ship Carnival Tropicale in 2028.