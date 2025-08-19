Captain Duncan Holroyd Joins Four Seasons I Senior Leadership Team

Four Seasons Yachts has announced that it appointed maritime veteran Captain Duncan Holroyd to the Four Seasons l senior leadership team. Holroyd will serve alongside Captain Kate McCue.

“Holroyd brings expertise, precision and passion that can only be cultivated through decades spent at sea,” said Ben Trodd, chief executive officer at Four Seasons Yachts.

“Together with Captain McCue, they form a leadership powerhouse, perfectly aligned with our vision to reimagine ultra-luxury at sea, all while setting a new standard in yachting hospitality,” added Trodd.

“What drew me to Four Seasons Yachts is the philosophy, combining experiences typically found on superyachts with an unprecedented level of luxury and service that puts the guest at the center of all we do,” said Holroyd.

“From the bespoke transverse marina to thoughtfully selected exclusive ports and the one-to-one crew-to-guest ratio, this exceptional hospitality is something I wanted to be part of delivering as a lifelong mariner,” added Holroyd.

The company said in a press release that in his role on the Four Seasons l, Holroyd will support the final phases of outfitting and marine operations leading to the yacht’s delivery. The Four Seasons l will make its inaugural voyage on March 20, 2026.

Once launched, he will work with Captain McCue across all areas of vessel operations, overseeing navigation, safety, watchkeeping and deck maintenance.

His career spans leadership roles with Holland America Line, Carnival Corporation and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Most recently, he oversaw U.S. Fleet operations for Lindblad Expeditions.

According to the press release, his love of the sea began in childhood, when he sailed the lakes of Northern England and Scotland’s West Coast.

Holroyd is a graduate of Fleetwood Nautical College and Warsash Maritime Academy and holds a Bachelor of Science in Oceanography from the University of Wales.