Brazilian Tour Operator CVC Looking at Launching Cruise Operation

CVC Viagens is looking to enter the cruise industry in the near future, executives from the Brazilian tour operator revealed during a recent earnings call.

According to local sources, the comments were driven by reduced deployment in Brazil for the 2025-26 season.

Coming off a record-breaking season, the country will see two ships from Costa and four from MSC sailing from thBrazil between October 2025 and April 2026.

Speaking to investors, CVC’s Executive President Fábio Godinho said that less cruise inventory is expected to impact the company’s 2025 results.

“(Cruise sales) were relevant in the first half of the year and will be even more relevant in the second because the closer we get to the summer season, the more cruises we sell,” he said.

“And we have nothing to do because we have 30 percent less inventory,” Godinho added, saying that MSC “has two fewer ships and Costa has one less.”

Homeports that posted strong results in the past, such as Rio de Janeiro, are “virtually over this year,” Godinho continued.

“We are considering bringing back our own ships so that we are not exposed to this type of reduction,” he added.

CVC is no stranger to the cruise market, having operated seasons onboard chartered ships in South America.

Serving the Brazilian market, the company operated vessels from various brands, including Pullmantur, Louis and Ibero.

After introducing its first season in 2003, CVC continued to charter ships through the 2011-12 season.

The tour operator later entered an agreement with Pullmantur to serve as the company’s commercial partner in the Brazilian market.

CVC’s operations peaked during the 2008-09 season when the company chartered six ships for its winter season in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

In addition to sailing from large homeports in the region, the tour operator’s deployment included itineraries departing from secondary ports such as Recife, Maceió and Vitória.