Birka Gotland Reports Close to 165,000 Passengers During the Summer

Birka Gotland announced in a press release that almost 165,000 guests chose to travel with the company during June, July and August 2025; 6,000 more people visited Visby compared to the summer of 2024.

“We are really happy with the cruise season, and happy that the families discovered how nice it is to travel with us. Out of a total of 165,000 travelers, families with children have increased the most, with 27 percent more children onboard compared to the summer of 2024,” said Kenneth Gustavsson, CEO of Gotland Alandia Cruises.

The Birka Gotland, which homeports in Stadsgården in central Stockholm, is now rounding out its second summer. In addition to Åland and Gotland, the ship also visited the High Coast, Ystad, Bornholm and Riga, according to the press release.

New for this year is a significant investment in families with children, with Pelle Svanslös and Maja Gräddnos serving as the ship’s school holiday mascots, the company said.

The company said that interest in Visby and Gotland remains, despite a decrease in calls.

The longer cruises have attracted vacationing Swedes, in no small part thanks to Birka Gotland’s close cooperation with various Baltic Sea destinations, the company said in a statement.

“We are now looking ahead to a packed autumn. In September, for the first time, we offer a special cruise to the harvest festival on Åland,” said Gustavsson.

“We also welcome star chef Danyel Couet onboard, a disco concept on Fridays and popular Swedish artists on Saturdays. Pelle Svanslös and Maja Gräddnos will come to us again; this will be a Birka autumn you jun’t want to miss,” added Gustavsson.