Belize Students Explore Cruise Careers Aboard Carnival Paradise

Carnival Corporation welcomed 40 students from five educational institutions in Belize aboard the Carnival Paradise cruise ship.

The visit was part of an initiative organized in collaboration with the Belize Tourism Board, aimed at inspiring future careers in the maritime industry.

The company said in a press release that the students represented:

Gwen Lizarraga High School

Sadie Vernon Technical High School

Nazarene High School

Anglican Cathedral College, and

the Hope Center after-school program.

The visit provided a firsthand look at cruise industry operations from Carnival’s perspective, highlighted onboard career opportunities and supported ongoing youth empowerment efforts in Belize City.

During the guided tour of the ship’s public guest areas, the students were able to observe daily cruise operations up close, describing the experience as inspiring and educational, with many noting they learned about opportunities available in the cruise industry.

Learning and development manager John Philip Ortega provided an overview of Carnival Cruise Line’s recruitment process and the various shipboard career opportunities available for the students.

Representatives from the company spoke with the students about their respective roles aboard the ship. These included:

Captain Ivan Vatovic

Chief Engineer Domenico Bibita

Hotel Director Vivek Menon

Food and Beverage Director Stephen Kim Reynolds

Human Resources Director Daniel Marques De Oliveira, and

Environmental Officer Daniela Ramos Licon.

Kwame Scott, cruise relations specialist at the Belize Tourism Board, highlighted the positive impact of the initiative and said: “Partnering with Carnival Corporation has supported us to expose Belizean youth to viable career paths within the tourism sector. When students can see firsthand how the cruise industry operates, it opens their minds to possibilities they may never have considered.”

Julian Mortis, director of The Hope Center, praised the program’s educational value in an interview with 7 News Belize. She explained that the tour provided students with more than just a glimpse into a cruise ship.

Mortis added that by learning about the roles and requirements, the students realized that a career on a ship and the opportunity to travel the world were real and achievable possibilities for them.