Azamara Quest Kicks Off Itineraries in Greenland and Iceland

The Azamara Quest is currently offering a series of unique cruises to Greenland, Iceland and the St. Lawrence Seaway.

As part of its summer deployment in the North Atlantic, the Azamara vessel recently sailed from Montreal for a 15-night cruise to Reykjavik.

The open-jaw itinerary featured visits to seven destinations in the region, including Quebec City, Saguenay, Havre-Saint-Pierre, Nuuk, Sisimiut, Paamiut and Qaqortoq.

The Azamara Quest is now set to offer the company’s “Iceland Intensive Voyage” before returning to the Canada and New England region.

Sailing roundtrip from Reykjavik, the ten-night itinerary features visits to ports of call in Iceland as well as the Westman Islands and the Faroe Islands.

Among the destinations being visited are Heimaey, Thorshavn, Seydisfjordur, Husavik and Grundarfjordur.

Other highlights of the itinerary include visits to Akureyri, as well as a stop in Siglufjörður, an off-the-beaten-path destination in East Iceland.

In late August, the Azamara Quest sails from Reykjavik for a 14-night cruise to Iceland, Greenland, and Canada.

The open-jaw cruise sails to Montreal and features visits to a wide range of destinations in the region, such as Qaqortoq and Nanortalik.

The 710-guest ship is also set to visit Saint John before entering the St. Lawrence Seaway for calls to Sept-Îles, Quebec City and Trois-Rivières.

Continuing its season in the region, the Quest is scheduled to offer additional cruises to Canada and New England through late October.

The vessel is then set to reposition to Miami before kicking off a series of itineraries to the Caribbean and South America.

In addition to Florida, the ship is also scheduled to sail from San Juan in Puerto Rico, Bridgetown in Barbados, Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Azamara returns to Greenland, Iceland and Canada in 2026 with the Azamara Journey, which is scheduled to offer similar itineraries between August and October.