Azamara Cruises Announces New Suite Inclusions Fleetwide

Azamara Cruises is enhancing its premium accommodations with a newly elevated suite experience. Guests sailing from April 1, 2026, can expect enhancements across the Club World Owner, Club Ocean and Spa Suites.

“Our suite guests are looking for seamless, elevated travel experiences,” said Simon Blacoe, vice president of hotel operations at Azamara Cruises.

“Before finalizing these enhancements, we reached out directly to many of our suite guests and carefully listened to what they value most. Their feedback played a key role in shaping this elevated suite experience, one that delivers greater convenience, personalization and added value from the moment they step onboard,” added Blacoe.

Inclusions include the following:

Unlimited top-shelf spirits, wine by the glass, craft beers, cocktails, and premium non-alcoholic beverages, including artisanal sodas and specialty coffees

Acamar Experience Dinner (formerly Best of the Best) — a chef-curated, multi-course culinary event paired with wines

Unlimited Wi-Fi (Starlink-powered) for up to two devices per guest

Unlimited laundry wash and fold, and

Dedicated butler service, specialty dining in Prime C and Aqualina, Thalassotherapy Pool access and priority embarkation.

The company said in a press release that the enhancements will offer greater value and eliminate the need for guests to manage separate onboard purchases or service add-ons.

The benefits will be applied automatically to new Top Suite bookings made on or after Aug. 1, 2025, for sailings beginning April 1, 2026, onwards.

Azamara also announced that Continent Suites (formerly Club Continent Suites) will now include unlimited Basic Starlink Wi-Fi for one device per person and upgraded wash and fold laundry, beginning April 1, 2026.

Suite accommodation highlights include the following: