Azamara Appoints Lisa Kauffman as Chief Marketing Officer

Azamara Cruises has announced the appointment of Lisa Kauffman as chief marketing officer. Kauffman will oversee marketing and communications, including e-commerce, product, trade, brand, social engagement, media, public relations, guest loyalty and internal communications.

Dondra Ritzenthaler, CEO of Azamara Cruises, said: “We are delighted to welcome Kauffman to the Azamara family. Kauffman’s extensive expertise in strategic marketing and travel perfectly complements our mission to create immersive, culturally rich experiences that forge deeper, more meaningful connections between our guests and the destinations we visit.”

“Her passion for storytelling, guest-centric thinking and brand building will be instrumental in further strengthening Azamara’s position as the leader in destination immersion and intimate, small-ship cruising,” added Ritzenthaler.

Kauffman said: “I’m honored to join Azamara, a company I’ve long admired for its commitment to immersive travel and unforgettable guest experiences.”

“This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working with the talented team to elevate our brand, deepen our connection with guests and inspire even more travelers to explore the world with Azamara,” added Kauffman.

The company said in a press release that Kauffman most recently served as chief marketing and experience officer at Starboard Group, the global leader in vacation retail, where she led global B2B as well as B2C marketing strategies, digital innovation, integrated communications and Retailtainment.

Before her tenure at Starboard, Kauffman held executive marketing roles at Perry Ellis International, Celebrity Cruises, Macy’s Florida and The Walt Disney Company.

Azamara said that across these organizations, she has consistently demonstrated a passion for building high-performing teams and delivering strong business results in the retail, fashion, consumer products and cruise sectors.

She also currently serves on the board of Goodwill Industries of South Florida and dedicates time to mentoring emerging women leaders in business.