Avalon Highlights Seasonal Sailings for 2025

Avalon Waterways has invited travelers to experience its Cozy Cruise Collection, featuring cruises in Europe’s shoulder seasons.

“Cozy cruising is finding its moment,” said Pam Hoffee, president of Avalon Waterways. “Travelers are craving authenticity, beauty and even more breathing room. Our harvest, off-season and Christmas Market cruises deliver that and more. They’re immersive, indulgent and incredibly special. And there’s still space to make 2025 travel dreams come true.”

The company said in a press release that there is some 2025 availability remaining, especially on off-season cruises.

Itineraries include the following:

Harvest Season Cruises (mid-October to mid-November)

The cruises sail when Europe’s vines turn gold. The wine-themed cruises feature curated tastings, vineyard visits and fewer crowds:

“Romantic Rhine for Wine Lovers”: Southbound / Northbound

“Danube Dreams for Wine Lovers”: Westbound / Eastbound

“Burgundy & Provence for Wine Lovers”: Southbound / Northbound, and

“The Rhine & Moselle for Wine Lovers”: Northbound.

Off-Season Cruises (November)

The off-season cruises feature the best of Europe without the crowds, and include riverside villages and lower fares (up to 35 percent less than peak season):

“Romantic Rhine” (November sailings): Southbound / Northbound

“Danube Dreams” (November sailings): Westbound / Eastbound

“Paris to Normandy” (November sailings), and

“Bonjour Bordeaux” (November sailings).

Christmastime Cruises (Featuring Christmas Markets)

The cruises feature gingerbread villages, markets, mulled wine, and cobblestone streets: