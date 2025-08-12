Aurora Offers Local Pricing for Antarctica Voyages in Six Currencies

Aurora Expeditions has announced an update to its Antarctica booking policy, now enabling travel advisors to price voyages in six currencies: USD, CAD, EUR, GBP, AUD and NZD.

The company said in a statement that the enhancement will bring greater price certainty, booking flexibility and sales confidence to trade partners and their global clients.

Aurora added that the update also reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting the trade community and building traveler trust.

“We’re committed to making it easier and more rewarding for our trade partners to sell our Antarctica program,” said David Tanguay, global head of sales at Aurora Expeditions.

Historically priced in USD, Antarctica voyages will now be sold in local currencies based on the agency’s registered location (for trade bookings) or the passenger’s country of residence (for direct bookings).

The shift allows the exchange rate to be locked in at the time of booking for both the deposit and final payment, avoiding currency fluctuations and giving clients complete visibility on their total trip cost from day one, the company added.

Additional benefits for travel advisors include: