Aurora Appoints Katie Malone as Chief Marketing Officer

Aurora Expeditions has appointed Katie Malone as Chief Marketing Officer to lead the company’s global marketing strategy.

Malone, who is based in Sydney, will focus on strengthening brand alignment, enhancing digital and commercial performance and driving continued momentum across international markets.

“Malone’s deep expertise across global travel and hospitality, combined with her purpose-driven leadership, makes her a fantastic fit for Aurora,” said Michael Heath, CEO of Aurora Expeditions.

“Her vision and experience will be instrumental as we continue to grow our brand, expand into new markets and deliver unforgettable expedition experiences in the world’s most remote and awe-inspiring destinations,” added Heath.

“Joining a business that combines deep respect for our planet with truly life-transformative travel experiences is an opportunity to help shape not just how we market, but why,” said Malone.

“I’m proud to be part of a company that exists to inspire, educate and advocate for the protection and preservation of the world’s most wild places. I feel incredibly privileged to help shape the next chapter at Aurora Expeditions,” added Malone.

The company said that Malone brings over two decades of senior marketing and commercial leadership experience across the travel, tourism, cruise, aviation and hospitality industries.

Her global career has included senior roles with Carnival Corporation, Marriott International, Jumeirah Group, Langham Hotel Group and Singapore Airlines, across markets including Australia, Hong Kong, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and New Zealand.

Most recently, she served as marketing director at P&O, where she led the strategic repositioning of the brand and the transition of the P&O Cruises fleet under the global Carnival Cruise Line banner.

Malone also developed and launched brand architecture and sustainability platforms, such as the Responsible Luxury initiative at Crystalbrook Collection Hotels & Resorts.

Aurora said that Malone will be working closely with its marketing and commercial teams worldwide to build and support the company’s continued growth.