Atlas Partners and TravPRO Mobile Enhance Travel Advisor Platform

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced its partnership with TravPRO Mobile, a mobile training and sales enablement provider. This collaboration aims to provide a reimagined e-learning and engagement experience for travel advisors.

Atlas said in a press release that the platform will equip Atlas’s travel partners with tools to enhance their business through a deeper understanding of the brand and real-time access to marketing and sales resources.

“Travel advisors are crucial to our growth, and this partnership demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing them with the best tools for understanding the unique selling points that differentiate Atlas Ocean Voyages’ brand, destinations and year-round expedition experiences,” said Kristian C. Anderson, executive vice president of Global Sales.

“TravPRO’s innovative approach makes learning about our brand intuitive, engaging, and easily accessible anytime, anywhere,” added Anderson.

“We are thrilled to partner with Atlas Ocean Voyages to bring their story to life in a way that resonates with travel advisors and empowers them to sell more confidently,” said Jonathan Cooper, founder and CEO of TravPRO Mobile.

“By combining education with sales enablement and ongoing support, we’re helping advisors convert more leads and grow their cruise business,” added Cooper.

According to the press release, advisors can now access the TravPRO platform, which features a training program designed to educate and engage them at every stage of their journey.

The program features brand content, destination insights and product knowledge modules tailored to showcase Atlas Ocean Voyages.

Additionally, the platform provides advisors with a Sales Companion hub that offers marketing materials and selling tools, which can be shared directly with clients.

The new platform is intended for both onboarding new advisors and serving as a long-term resource for experienced sellers who wish to remain informed about Atlas’ evolving offerings and destinations.