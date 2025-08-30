Atlas Highlights 2025 Holiday Expeditions to Antarctica

Atlas Ocean Voyages has highlighted its Antarctic expedition sailings for 2025in a press release.

Accommodating fewer than 200 guests per ship, the all-inclusive expeditions offer guests the opportunity to experience holiday traditions in the White Continent, complete with penguin rookeries, humpback whales, Zodiac safaris and the Polar Plunge.

“Celebrating the holidays in Antarctica allows guests to create unforgettable memories that transcend the ordinary,” said James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“It’s an inspiring way to embrace both the warmth of tradition and the exhilaration of true exploration,” added Rodriguez.

Highlights include:

A festive holiday ambiance onboard with seasonal events

Gourmet holiday menus with fine wines and unlimited premium spirits

Expert-led enrichment programs and destination briefings

Shore landings and Zodiac safaris guided by the expedition team

The iconic Polar Plunge

Private charter jet service from Buenos Aires directly to Ushuaia, and

A complimentary pre-cruise hotel night in Buenos Aires.

2025 Antarctic Holiday Expedition Itineraries include the following:

“Exploring the Last Continent” | 11 Nights | Ushuaia Roundtrip

The World Traveller – November 18, 2025

The World Navigator – November 20, 2025

The sailings celebrate Thanksgiving on an Antarctic journey with kayaking, shore landings, or Zodiac safaris, and a holiday feast onboard.

“Crossing the Antarctic Circle” | 11 Nights | Ushuaia Roundtrip

The World Traveller – December 17, 2025

The World Navigator – December 28, 2025

The sailing crosses the 66th parallel into Antarctica, featuring chinstrap penguins as they incubate their eggs and humpback whales serenading travelers among icebergs.

“Antarctic Discovery” | Nine Nights | Ushuaia Roundtrip