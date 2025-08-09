Aqua Expeditions Unveils Aqua Lares

Aqua Expeditions, part of the Ponant Explorations Group, has announced the Aqua Lares, the sixth vessel in the brand’s award-winning fleet.

Launching February 2026, the 15-suite Aqua Lares will offer five- to 11-night voyages across the Seychelles, with select itineraries venturing to the Aldabra Atoll or onward to Zanzibar, Tanzania.

It will be the first luxury expedition yacht available to book by the cabin in the Seychelles, the company said in a press release.

Aqua Expeditions said that guests can expect a superyacht experience with personalized service, a 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio, cuisine by world-renowned chefs and expert-led excursions in small groups.

Spanning six decks, the 77.4-meter (253-foot) Aqua Lares hosts a maximum of 30 guests across its 12 suites and three twin cabins. The accommodations range from 13 to 66 square meters (140 to 710 square feet) and include three Owner’s Suites.

Interiors were designed by Aqua Design Director Birgit Galli Zugaro and Milan-based HOTLAB.

A crew of 33, including three naturalist guides, will be provided.

Onboard social spaces include:

A panoramic sun deck with bar and lounge,

A cinema, boutique, gym and saloon

An indoor dining room, and

A shaded outdoor dining area.

Wellness offerings feature two Jacuzzis, a sauna, a massage room and a spa.

The Aqua Lares carries five private tenders (three Zodiacs and two Rafnar tenders). She is also outfitted with paddle boards, kayaks, snorkeling and diving gear, as well as mountain bikes.

The Aqua Lares will offer five-, nine-, 10- and 11-night voyages through the Seychelles, Aldabra Atoll and Zanzibar, Tanzania:

Five-Night Itinerary

This itinerary explores the Seychelles’ inner islands, including Praslin and La Digue. On La Digue, guests can bike forest paths and encounter the Coco de Mer.

On Praslin, they can observe the critically endangered Seychelles paradise flycatcher in its natural habitat. On offer are hiking and snorkeling.

Nine-Night Itinerary

This expedition ventures into the Seychelles’ Outer Islands. At its heart is Aldabra Atoll, a UNESCO World Heritage site and the world’s largest sanctuary for giant tortoises (more than 150,000 live here).

Guests will spot wildlife as they kayak, snorkel, or dive. Flyfishing, beach walks and hikes are also on offer.

10- and 11-night Itineraries

Voyage will link the Seychelles with the Zanzibar Archipelago and Tanzania. Sailing between Mahé and Zanzibar, the voyages include stops at Aldabra, Remire, Farquhar and Astove.

Guests will explore ancient trade routes and Swahili-Arabian heritage on islands like Pemba and Kilwa Kisiwani and enjoy birdwatching. Inaugural sailings depart from Madagascar in early 2026.

The Aqua Lares will sail the Seychelles, Aldabra Atoll, Zanzibar and Tanzania annually from November to April.