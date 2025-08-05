American: New Extended Cruise to Celebrate Country’s 250th

American Cruise Lines has added a fifth new itinerary to its 2026 collection of Extended Cruises, commemorating the country’s 250th anniversary.

Next year, from October 8 to November 8, American’s 32-day “Revolutionary War Cruise” will operate between Albany, NY and Washington, D.C., America said in a press release.

Featuring Revolutionary War experts onboard, the sailing will tell the story of America’s fight for independence while sailing the Hudson River and sections of the East Coast during the region’s peak fall foliage season.

Throughout the cruise, the ships will dock directly in New York City, Boston, Annapolis, Yorktown, Sleepy Hollow, Newport, Plymouth and Philadelphia.

The itinerary also offers guests the opportunity to sail aboard all three of the newest cruise ships: the American Legend, which launched in October 2024; the American Patriot, which began sailing in June 2025; and the American Pioneer, which launches in October 2025.

Highlights include guided shore excursions in West Point, Mount Vernon, Hyde Park and the nation’s historic triangle (Jamestown, Williamsburg and Yorktown).

There is also a stay at the Four Seasons in Washington, D.C. and a visit to the Smithsonian’s Entertainment Nation exhibit, which American Cruise Lines sponsors.

Other extended cruises for 2026 include:

A 52-day “Great United States Cruise” from Portland, OR to Boston, MA

A 51-day “Spring Across America Cruise: from Charleston, S.C. to Juneau, AK

A 55-day “Great American Fall Foliage Cruise” from Juneau, AK to Washington, D.C., and

A 36-day “Civil War Battlefields Cruise” from New Orleans, LA to Gettysburg, PA.

All extended cruises include:

A dedicated cruise concierge

All flights and hotels between cruise segments

Daily excursions and entertainment

All cuisine and beverages on board, including alcohol

Tips and gratuities, port charges and fees, and

Wi-Fi.

Reservations for the cruise are open to book now. Pricing is dependent on itinerary and stateroom selection. The price per person for the 32-day “Revolutionary War Cruise: starts at $30,105 per person. A deposit of $5,000 per person is due upon reservation.

Further details surrounding the itinerary, including the ports of call, the cruise map and day-to-day excursions, can be found on the company’s website.