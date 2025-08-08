Ambition Guests and Crew Join ‘Clean a Beach’ Efforts in Eidfjord

Ambassador Cruise Line announced that on Saturday, August 2, guests and crew sailing on the Ambition used their port day to help remove waste from three beaches.

The company, along with its guests and crew, partnered with Visit Eidfjord. Visit Eidfjord had contacted the company to invite it to join local environment groups in Vestland county, Norway, for the ‘Clean a Beach’ initiative.

The company said in a press release that it is committed to its responsibility of helping to preserve the marine environment in which it sails, as well as to protect the oceans and safeguard the destinations and communities in which it operates.

“With a fleet of small- to mid-size ships that are in the top 15 percent most environmentally sound vessels in the world, we are incredibly privileged to sail to some of Europe’s most untouched corners, including the breathtaking Norwegian World Heritage Fjords that larger ships simply can’t access,” the company added.

“As one of the most eco-friendly cruise lines, we are proud to be able to take guests to exclusive destinations with the peace of mind that we are not impacting their natural environment.”