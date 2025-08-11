Ambassador Offers Agents New ‘Extreme Day Trip’ Family Experience

Following the introduction of Ambassador Cruise Line’s first fly-cruise program aboard the Renaissance, the cruise line will be launching its “Extreme Day Trip” on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.

The trip is an incentive offering 50 travel agents the opportunity to experience the company’s inaugural Caribbean fly-cruise program.

The cruise will take place on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, when the Renaissance will be calling at Palma de Majorca as part of her Spanish Escape itinerary for the French market.

The initiative will see trade partners flown from London, Manchester and Bristol to Palma de Mallorca. On arrival at the cruise terminal, they will be welcomed aboard the Renaissance with a cocktail reception, ship tour and Caribbean-themed lunch in the ship’s Creole restaurant.

Agents will experience an exclusive trade presentation, transfers to and from the airport, as well as the chance to explore the ship’s public spaces, lounges and entertainment venues.

The program also features direct Virgin Atlantic charter flights to Barbados from the UK, departing from London Heathrow and Manchester with a choice of four onboard flight experiences (Upper Class, Premium, Economy Delight and Economy Classic).

Trade partners booking any Ambassador fly cruise or no-fly ex-UK sailing between August 8 and 15, 2025, can email their name, agency name, ABTA number and proof of booking to competitions@ambassadorcruiseline.com.

Agents will be entered into a prize draw to win one of the 50 spots on the trip, with winners to be announced on Aug. 22, 2025.

Ambassador will cover flights and overseas transfers, although agents will be asked to arrange their own transport to and from the UK airport of their choice and cover parking costs.