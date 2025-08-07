Ambassador Enters Fifth Year of Partnership With ORCA

Ambassador Cruise Line has renewed its partnership with marine conservation charity ORCA for a fifth consecutive season, confirming 20 itineraries for 2027-28.

Totaling 316 days at sea, the collaboration will see ocean conservationists join selected sailings aboard the Ambience and Ambition from Mar. 24, 2027, through to Apr. 14, 2028.

Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “We’re incredibly proud to continue our partnership with ORCA as we look ahead to the 2027-28 season.”

“Collaborating with the charity has been a deeply rewarding experience, enabling us to support vital marine research while raising awareness among our guests and crew about the importance of protecting marine life,” added Verhounig.

“Our continued partnership with ORCA highlights our shared commitment to sustainability, education and the preservation of the oceans we sail in.”

Steve Jones, director of fundraising and operations at ORCA, said: “Partnering with Ambassador Cruise Line has been transformative for ORCA over the past four years.”

“Our collaboration has significantly broadened our conservation efforts, allowing us to explore vital marine habitats and engage with a growing number of guests,” added Jones.

“We look forward to another year of impactful collaboration, expanding our scientific research and inspiring thousands of new ocean advocates through these dedicated 2027-28 sailings.”

2027-28 ORCA itineraries include:

“Aurora Borealis & Arctic Norway Discovery” | the Ambience, London Cruise Terminal: 16 nights from Oct. 23, 2027, to Nov. 8, 2027

“Tropical Treasures: Mayan Ruins & Island Adventures” | the Ambience, London Cruise Terminal: 44 nights from Jan. 6, 2028, to Feb. 19, 2028

“Mediterranean Moments & Solar Eclipse” | the Ambition, Dundee: 19 nights from July 27, 2027, to Aug.15, 2027, and

“Christmas & New Year Voyage to Canaries & Madeira” | the Ambition, London Cruise Terminal: 16 nights from Dec. 20, 2027, to Jan. 5, 2028.

The company said in a press release that guests will be joined by ocean conservationists aboard the Ambience for 11 itineraries, with the Ambition set to host a further 10 sailings.

Sailing from regional ports across the UK, ORCA sailings will cruise the British Isles, Iberian Peninsula, Mediterranean, Caribbean, Iceland and the Azores.

Ambassador Cruise Line added that it has been working with ORCA on a joint Anti-Whaling Campaign, combating the issue of commercial whaling and unnecessary dolphin hunts.

ORCA’s onboard talks will provide an overview of the whaling industry, the impact it has on the marine ecosystem and the myths that surround it.