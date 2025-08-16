AIDAluna and AIDAbella to be Modernized at Chantier Naval Shipyard

AIDA announced that the AIDAluna and AIDAbella will be extensively modernized at the Chantier Naval shipyard in Marseille, France.

As part of the AIDA Evolution future initiative, the ships will feature renovated cabins, an expanded range of suites and a fresh color concept. Other new onboard features include bars and restaurants such as the Lanai Bar, French Kiss and Yacht Club, the company said in a press release.

AIDAluna

From October 22 to December 10, 2025, the AIDAluna will be at the shipyard in Marseille.

After 49 days of modernization, the ship will sail “Fall in love with AIDAluna again,” a five-day cruise from Palma de Mallorca to Palma via Marseille, Palamós and Barcelona.

Highlights include live music from artists, including Max Mutzke, who performs soul, pop and jazz. Mutzke started his career with Stefan Raab and represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest. Also on board is comedian Mirja Boes with the Honkey Donkeys.

AIDAbella

The AIDAbella will also be in the shipyard from January 21 to March 11, 2026, followed by a sailing starting in Palma de Mallorca and featuring Civitavecchia near Rome and La Spezia to Marseille.

After an overnight stay, the route continues to Barcelona and heads back to Palma on March 18.

Highlights include the band Glasperlenspiel, Matze Knop with a comedy program and the participation of Eva Padberg, who acted as godmother in 2008.

Image: Tobias Habermann