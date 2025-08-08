AIDA to Host Presentation at SAiL Bremerhaven 2025 Onboard AIDAsol

AIDA announced in a statement that from August 13 to 17, 2025, the company will be a gold sponsor for SAiL Bremerhaven, a Tall Ship Festival in Europe.

A highlight at the event is the presentation of the AIDAsol on the evening of Saturday, August 16, 2025, at around 10:50 p.m.

The company said that the ship will be showcased in a drone show encompassing 300 flying objects and a synchronized light display.

AIDA added that the event is set to feature over 250 ships and one million visitors. The event will include a program featuring Johannes Oerding, Ronan Keating and the No Angels.

AIDA guests can experience SAiL Bremerhaven on the “Great Britain & Norway with SAiL Bremerhaven” or from Bremerhaven on the route “Norway to Hamburg” itineraries from onboard.

Cabins from Bremerhaven are still available. The six-day “Norway from Bremerhaven to Hamburg” sailing is bookable from 1,080 euros per person.

The AIDA presence will be supplemented with AIDA’s vacation world on land. Close to the German Emigration Center, the AIDA team will provide travel consultancy, a show cabin, interactive activities and the AIDA lounge for guests.

The vacation world will be open from Wednesday, August 13, to Saturday, August 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and on Sunday, August 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.