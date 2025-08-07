AIDA: New Sailings on AIDAprima in Autumn and Winter 2025-26

AIDA Cruises announced itineraries onboard the AIDAprima in winter 2025-26 from Hamburg and Kiel, featuring cultural and nature experiences.

These sailings take the place of a previously scheduled Middle East program.

The company said in a press release that the new program offers sailings from Germany that appeal to travelers seeking relaxation, as well as active vacationers.

Popular routes include “Norway’s World Heritage” and the classic metropolitan route from Hamburg, AIDA said in a statement.

The AIDAprima will also offer a number of short sailings from Hamburg and Kiel starting in November 2025.

From late November until just before Christmas, the AIDAprima will set out from Kiel for Advent cruises, featuring a port call in Riga with the light festival Staro Riga.

The AIDAprima will feature Christmas treats and an Advent program onboard.

One-week cruises are also available. Seven- and eight-day holiday cruises are combinable with destinations including Copenhagen, Gothenburg, or Oslo.

Sailing to warmer regions without a flight, the AIDAprima is additionally offering a 23-day cruise roundtrip from Kiel to the Canary Islands. The “Great Winter Break Canary Islands,” features Madeira, Tenerife and Gran Canaria.

Highlights include the Timanfaya National Park in Lanzarote, the Pico del Teide and two days in Lisbon with a visit to Porto.

The company added that in March 2026, special events will be in focus, as the Biathlon World Cup will take place in Oslo, as well as the traditional Holmenkollen Ski Festival.