AIDA Cruises Sponsors Hanse Sail Maritime Festival in Rostock

AIDA Cruises announced that the Hanse Sail in Rostock, a maritime festival in Europe, will take place from August 7 to 10, 2025, and that the company will be a sponsor for the event in the “Admiral” category.

Jana Lüth, head of communication at AIDA Cruises, said: “AIDA and Rostock have been together for decades.”

“The Hanse Sail is a matter close to our hearts and an ideal platform to share the fascination of cruising with all generations, support regional value creation and promote culture and encounters,” added Lüth.

The company said in a press release that two AIDA ships will be in Warnemünde for the festival. The AIDAmar will arrive from Gdynia at 08:00 a.m. on August 7.

At around 05:00 p.m., the ship will depart for a four-day trip to Gothenburg and Copenhagen. On Sunday, August 10, 2025, the AIDAmar will be in Warnemünde again.

The AIDAdiva, coming from Stockholm, will be a guest in Warnemünde between 08:00 a.m. and 05:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 9, 2025, before sailing a seven-day trip to Norway.

AIDA highlights at the festival include a showcase, a beach club with palm trees, deck chairs and an LED wall. There will also be the AIDA kissing stop and the AIDA holiday world, which offers guests a place to relax, discover and participate.

AIDA added that in addition to seeing the ships, guests can participate in a competition that will see the company giving away a travel voucher worth 2,500 euros.

The silo terraces at AIDA Cruises headquarters will feature a wheel of fortune, deck chairs with harbor views and a kids’ painting corner.