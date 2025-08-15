AIDA Cruises: A Classic Sponsor of Elbphilharmonie

AIDA Cruises announced that for the first time, the company will be the Classic Sponsor of the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg, a concert hall in Europe and a cultural landmark of the city.

“The Elbphilharmonie is, like AIDA Cruises, a place of encounter, discovery and inspiration. Our sponsorship is a clear commitment to Hamburg and the unifying power of culture,” said Alexander Ewig, senior vice president of marketing and sales at AIDA.

According to AIDA, the Elbphilharmonie embodies values that match the company: openness to the world, unique moments and cultural diversity.

The cooperation will support the concert series “Around the World,” which showcases musical and cultural diversity from around the globe.

The next concert in the series will take place on October 4, featuring George Dalaras under the title “Rembetiko – The Blues of the Greeks.”

AIDA said that there will be a number of other concerts taking place until summer 2026.

Furthermore, the company is taking over the patronage for the concert with Anne-Sophie Mutter and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring music by Hollywood legend John Williams on August 31 at the Redefin State Stud.

AIDA Cruises supports the “Hafen hilft” organization, the Hamburg Port Anniversary, the Hamburg Cruise Days and the Seamen’s Mission. It is also advancing a project to promote inclusion and diversity with the football Bundesliga team Hamburger SV.

Image: Joern Pollex