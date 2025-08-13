AIDA Announces Midsummer Sailing With Samu Haber

AIDA announced in a press release that it is offering the new “Midsummer @ Sea” sailing onboard the AIDAperla with star guest Samu Haber, a Finnish rock star and ex-frontman of Sunrise Avenue.

According to the company, the sailing celebrates the brightest nights of the year, Scandinavian highlights and typical midsummer traditions. The ship will sail roundtrip from Hamburg between June 20 and 27, 2026.

AIDA added that the musical highlight of the cruise is the performance of Samu Haber, who will perform in the theater.

According to the press release, Midsummer in Norway is called Saint Hans and is celebrated on the evening of June 23. Numerous events take place around this day, including the midsummer fire.

Onboard the AIDAperla, guests will celebrate the “White Night,” all dressed in white, under the bright summer sky, and experience Scandinavian specialties such as Smörrebröd, Köttbullar and Kanelbullar.

The cruise will sail from Hamburg to Norway’s fjord landscapes, featuring Seetag, Bergen, Haugsund, Nordfjordeid and Alesund. Highlights include Bergen’s local mountain, Flöyen, the national monument of Norway, Haraldshaugen, and Mount Aksla.

After a day at sea, the AIDAperla will reach Hamburg after seven days.

Prices start at 1,070 euros per guest.