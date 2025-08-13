Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group: New Global Advisory Board

Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group (AKTG) has announced the formation of a Global AKTG Advisory Board designed to strengthen its travel advisor partnerships and support strategic growth across its entire luxury portfolio worldwide.

The company said in a press release that the board will meet with key AKTG leadership multiple times a year to provide strategic guidance on product development, market trends and trade initiatives.

AKTG said that it will engage more closely with global trade leaders in all source markets with its new board under the leadership of Marett Taylor, while Shawn Johnson and Matias Lira will continue to strengthen trade partnerships in the U.S. and LATAM.

Both Johnson, senior vice president of trade sales, North America, and Lira, senior vice president of trade sales, Americas, UK & EMEA, will report directly to Daniel Krupp, chief growth officer, who assumes expanded oversight of sales and engagement strategy.

Taylor will assume a new role as chairman of the board and trade relations, as well as her appointment to the board for A&K Philanthropy (AKP), where she will provide leadership in enhancing AKP’s work within all four strategic pillars for AKP’s 70+ projects worldwide.

Taylor’s focus will include women’s enterprise, education and conservation, reflecting values that resonate with the travel advisor community.

The inaugural Global AKTG Advisory Board will include the following:

USA/Canada/Caribbean new members: Damian McCabe, McCabe Travel; Karen Magee, VWT, a Chase Travel Company; Katherine Norton, Brownell; Cristina Buaas, CSB Travel; Aida Silva, Tully Luxury Travel; Stephen Smith, Direct Travel; Laura Asilis, Travelwise. There are additional USA Advisory board members currently serving on the existing A&K advisory board

Latin America/Spain: Omar Servin, Amparo; Mario del Duca, NUBA; Marcelo Ortiz, Traveliz; Maurice Padovani, Primetour de Viagens; Paola Prieto, NAO

UK: Edwina Lonsdale, Mundy Cruising; Fiona Pearcy, The Travel Network Group; Kirsten Hughes, Travel Counsellors; Jacqueline Dobson, The Vacation Group (Internova), and

APAC: Anthony Goldman, Goldman Travel Group; Melinda Gregor, Gregor & Lewis Bespoke Travel; Chervin Chow, Blue Sky Escapes.

AKTG also announced that it is launching an enhanced digital trade portal featuring comprehensive marketing assets for both brands, real-time inventory management and streamlined booking capabilities.

The platform will provide advisors with access to high-resolution imagery, detailed product specifications, competitive selling tools and personalized client presentation materials.