1.2 Million Guests Expected in 2027 for Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Cruise Line has big plans for its private island at Great Stirrup Cay, as a new two-ship pier and massive new waterpark will help enable the company to quickly grow traffic to the Bahamian destination.

“By year-end, the Norwegian brand will have debuted new pier, a new welcome center, a new 28,000 square foot pool area with multiple swim-up bars, cabanas and a kids splash zone,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

“Following in the spring of 2026 is the opening of Horizon Park, Hammock Bay and the adult-only beach area, the Vibe Shore Club, alongside additional amenities in our award-winning Silver Cove,” he continued.

“These new additions will drive incremental onboard revenue while enhancing the guest experience, the classic balance of return on investment with return on experience, which we’ve discussed so often, which will lead to higher guest satisfaction rates and stronger returns at what is already one of our highest-rated destinations.”

In 2026, the company is planning to welcome approximately 1 million guests to the island, which represents about a third of its expected worldwide capacity.

“And in 2027, we expect that number to increase 20 percent to approximately 1.2 million guests, cumulatively coming from nine different homeports across 21 of our vessels,” Sommer noted.