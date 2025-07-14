Work Begins on New Royal Caribbean Cruise Terminal in PortMiami

Work has begun on the new cruise terminal being developed by the Royal Caribbean Group in PortMiami.

According to The Next Miami, the new facility will replace the current Terminal G as part of a $345 million project.

The first stage of the development project includes the demolition of the structures of the current terminal building, which first opened in 1999.

Targeting a LEED Silver certification, the new single-berth facility will be able to host up to 7,000 passengers per call.

In addition to a new building for guest operations, the project also includes the construction of a multi-story parking garage with ground-level bus parking and designated passenger drop-off areas.

According to the NV2A Group, which is working on the construction in joint venture with Lemartec, the main building features a design that strategically separates passenger flow by floor, optimizing circulation and reducing congestion throughout embarkation and disembarkation.

“This approach minimizes wait times, eliminates bottlenecks and ensures a streamlined process for cruise passengers, crew and transportation services,” the company stated.

The terminal is also said to feature an architectural design aimed at contributing to the evolving skyline of PortMiami.

“The project adds significant value to the port’s existing terminal infrastructure and delivers a product that inspires civic pride and strengthens Miami’s position as a premier cruise capital,” the NV2A Group added.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, the new cruise terminal will be able to accommodate Icon-class vessels and is set to open by fall of 2027.

Royal Caribbean also operates PortMiami’s Terminal A, which was built by the company and opened in late 2018.

The facility currently hosts the company’s largest vessels, including Oasis- and Icon-class ships, welcoming over 10,000 guests per call.

In related news, Royal Caribbean is also building a new ten-story office campus at PortMiami as part of a deal that was first announced in 2019.

Located near the company’s current headquarters on Dodge Island, the new office buildings are expected to be completed by 2026.