Windstar Cruises Unveils ‘Christmas in July’ Sale

Windstar Cruises has announced its limited-time “Christmas in July” sale. Until July 30, 2025, the company is offering $50 per person deposits and complimentary all-inclusive upgrades on voyages sailing through March 31, 2026.

The complimentary upgrade includes unlimited select beer, wine and cocktails, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the voyage, as well as prepaid gratuities worth up to $1,350 per couple on a seven-night cruise.

The Christmas in July promotion is part of a larger, brand-wide sale from Windstar’s parent company, Xanterra Travel Collection.

“You don’t have to wait for December to treat yourself or the people you love to something special,” said Janet Bava, chief commercial officer at Windstar Cruises.

“Our Christmas in July sale adds extra value to what’s already included, like specialty dining, non-alcoholic beverages, access to our marina and more. It’s the perfect chance to plan that well-deserved vacation, whether you’re sailing solo, as a couple, or with the whole family,” added Bava.

Windstar Cruises said that the limited-time offer provides significant savings on its signature yachting experience.

The company added in a press release that its promotion applies to over 300 voyages departing through March 31, 2026, featuring destinations across the Mediterranean, South Pacific, Caribbean and Northern Europe.