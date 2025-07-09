Windstar Announces Fleet Operations Leadership Updates

Windstar Cruises announced updates to its Fleet Operations leadership. Captain Alan Wilson (left) has been appointed new vice president of marine operations, while Giovanni Canu (right) has been appointed to vice president of technical operations.

The changes aim to strengthen the team guiding Windstar’s signature “180 Degrees from Ordinary” experience on deck and behind the scenes.

The company said in a press release that the updates follow Windstar’s preparations to launch the Star Seeker in 2025 and the Star Explorer in 2026 and to expand its curated global sailings.

After more than four decades in the maritime industry, Paul Barrett, vice president of marine and technical operations, departed Windstar to retire on July 1, 2025.

Since 2017, Barrett’s stewardship has driven Windstar’s operational performance, safety standards and environmental progress, shaping a legacy of excellence that continues to inspire the next generation of fleet leadership, the company said.

To build on the momentum, Windstar created two specialized roles: vice president of marine operations and vice president of technical operations, elevating expertise while supporting the brand’s growing global footprint.

Most recently the vice president of marine operations for Holland America Group, Captain Wilson is known for his strategic mindset and calm, decisive leadership.

Wilson’s experience includes leading large-scale crew repatriation during the Covid-19 pandemic and driving innovation in bridge design for next-generation yachts. He will be based at Windstar’s Miami headquarters.

With more than 35 years of maritime experience, including senior roles at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Carnival Cruise Line, Canu is recognized for advancing fleet decarbonization and sustainable operations. His expertise spans engineering, dry dock execution, alternative fuels and energy efficiency.

“Barrett will be greatly missed, but we’re proud to foster a team with such depth and passion for the Windstar way,” said Windstar’s Chief Operations Officer, Stijn Creupelandt.

“Wilson and Canu’s leadership reflects our values of innovation, safety and personalized service, qualities that ensure our guests always feel at home, wherever our yachts may roam,” added Creupelandt.

“As we look ahead to the debut of Star Seeker and a growing collection of immersive itineraries, their expertise will keep Windstar at the forefront of small-ship cruising.”