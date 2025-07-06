Windstar Adds All-Inclusive Upgrade For 2025-26 Sailings

Windstar Cruises announced its “Travel is Better When You’re All In” add-on: a complimentary all-inclusive upgrade on select voyages through March 31, 2026. The promotion is available to book through Sept. 30, 2025.

The upgrade covers beverages, gratuities and Wi-Fi, valued at $99 per guest, per night. The offer is available on all Windstar yachts.

“With this new offer, advisors and their clients can focus on designing their dream Windstar journey, instead of narrowing in on smaller, itemized costs,” said Dianna Rom, vice president of sales at Windstar Cruises.

“It’s about leaving the mental math at home and simply enjoying the moment: sipping, savoring and staying connected, all included,” added Rom.

The company said in a press release that the offering’s inclusions join Windstar’s existing complimentary amenities, such as:

Dining at various specialty restaurants

24-hour room service

Gym

Sauna access (available on Star Class ships)

Signature onboard celebrations

Marina activities, and

Exclusive discovery events on shore.

Voyages that offer the all-inclusive upgrade cover the globe and a wide range of adventures, from UNESCO World Heritage-listed sites and architectural marvels to culinary-rich destinations and cultural landmarks, the company added.

Destinations include the following: