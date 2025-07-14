Wind Spirit: New Canary Islands Voyages in Winter 2026-27

From November 2026 through January 2027, Windstar Cruises will sail in the Canaries with the Wind Spirit.

“We’re always looking to craft new itineraries that show off the authentic heart of a destination, and these updated Canary Islands voyages do just that,” said Jess Peterson, director of destination experience and itinerary planning.

“By adding ports like Porto Santo and El Hierro, places larger ships can’t easily visit, we’re giving our guests a chance to experience a quieter, more natural side of the Canaries, with all the comforts of a Windstar yacht,” added Peterson.

Following Windstar’s debut in the region at the end of 2025, the company announced in a press release that its voyages are being enhanced with additional ports, upgraded onboard spaces, and new marina access.

The yacht-style sailings also introduce first-ever visits to Porto Santo (Portugal) and El Hierro (Spain).

Highlights include the following:

Camel rides through Lanzarote’s moon-like dunes

Toboggan run in Madeira and sips of the island’s wine

Starry nights in La Palma

Front-row seat to Madeira’s New Year’s Eve fireworks, and

Hike El Hierro’s coastline, volcanic rock pools and dinner under the stars.

Flights are available from major U.S. gateways to Tenerife, and guests can extend their trip with a Star Collector Voyage (13+ nights) or a Madrid Cruise Tour.

According to the press release, the Canary Islands present an unsung Christmas destination with centuries-old traditions in 73°F weather. The main celebration on Christmas Eve (Nochebuena) features seafood dinners and choral groups called Rondallas de los Divinos.

The company said that coming from a recent refresh, the Wind Spirit features a reimagined spa and fitness area, dining and lounge spaces. The ship will debut Windstar’s marina platform in select ports of the Canary Islands.

Through August, guests can take advantage of an early booking offer to enjoy a complimentary All-Inclusive experience valued at more than $1,300 per stateroom on a seven-day cruise. Guests can also enjoy an onboard credit of up to $200 per stateroom.

Windstar has also introduced its “Pay Now, Save More” promotion, allowing guests who pay in full at the time of booking an additional 5 percent discount on cruise fare (including non-discountable fares), combinable with the early booking offer.