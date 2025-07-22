Volendam on 25-Night Cruise to Greenland and Iceland

Holland America Line’s Volendam sailed from Boston earlier this month for a 25-night cruise to Canada, New England, Greenland and Iceland.

The month-long cruise is part of the company’s Legendary Voyages series and is set to visit 16 destinations, including six ports in Iceland, as well as ten in Greenland, Maine, Nova Scotia, Labrador and Newfoundland.

Highlights of the itinerary include stops in less visited destinations in these regions, such as Eastport, Red Bay and Djupivogur.

Before returning to Boston in early August, the Volendam is also set to visit Corner Brook, Isafjord, Reykjavik, Nanortalik, Qaqortoq, Saint Anthony and Halifax.

According to Holland America, as part of its Legendary Voyages program, the cruise offers an immersive destination experience.

Described by Holland America as “epic journeys that weave the ceremony and splendor” of its grand voyages, the program features a series of 25- to 59-night voyages.

Inspired by the company’s more than 150 years of history, the itineraries combine rare destinations while also offering enriching activities onboard.

Among the special programming are destination-themed parties, string ensembles and special port-focused presentations.

Following the 25-night cruise to Canada, New England, Greenland and Iceland, the Volendam is set to operate additional itineraries in the U.S. East Coast and Canada.

Between August and October, the vessel offers a series of seven- to 11-night voyages that sail between Boston and Montreal.

The Volendam is also scheduled to offer a Legendary Voyage to Europe and the Mediterranean in early October.

Sailing roundtrip from New York City, the 45-night journey is set to visit destinations in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Egypt, Greece, Turkey, Tunisia and the United Kingdom.

The ship then repositions to Fort Lauderdale for cruises to the Amazon and the Caribbean ahead of kicking off Holland America Line’s 2026 World Voyage.

The 133-night cruise sails from Port Everglades in early January and includes visits to destinations in the South Pacific, Alaska, Southeast Asia, the Far East and more.