Virtuoso Celebrates 100th Episode of Thanks for Asking Podcast

Virtuoso celebrated the release of the 100th episode of its podcast, Thanks for Asking. Hosted by Virtuoso’s Director of Training and Professional Development, Helen Nodland, the podcast delivers conversations designed to support and elevate Virtuoso travel advisors.

According to Virtuoso, the podcast has grown as a trusted voice and resource for the network since its launch in 2019, and was created by Virtuoso advisors, for Virtuoso advisors.

“Thanks for Asking started as a platform for peer-to-peer learning and has evolved into a powerful tool for connection and support,” said Nodland.

“We’ve explored everything from operational tips to advisor and partners’ journeys. Reaching 100 episodes is a celebration not just of the podcast, but of the spirit of generosity and curiosity that makes the Virtuoso network so unique,” added Nodland.

Virtuoso said in a press release that the podcast provides a forum to explore real-world expertise and best practices, ranging from mastering client relationships to embracing evolving technologies, sales strategies and more.

Advisors generously share their knowledge, making the podcast a collection of ideas and inspiration for others in the network. According to the network, it embodies Virtuoso’s belief that working together takes advisors and partners further than working alone.

The podcast expanded its lens to spotlight Virtuoso’s preferred partners.

To mark the 100th episode, Nodland welcomed Dennis Pinto, managing director of Micato Safaris and longtime Virtuoso partner, as the featured guest.

Available to Virtuoso members and partners, Thanks for Asking is available through the Virtuoso Travel Academy and major podcast platforms.