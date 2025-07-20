Virgin Voyages Launches True Crime Voyage

Virgin Voyages announced that it is teaming up with iHeartMedia, an audio company in the U.S., to launch the True Crime Voyage, a five-night Caribbean sailing.

Departing on October 10 from Miami, the sailing is a limited-edition offering, the company said in a press release.

“We’ve tapped into a massive fandom and paired it with our uniquely elevated product,” said Nathan Rosenberg, chief marketing officer and head of sales at Virgin Voyages.

“This gives First Mates something different to sell with an experience built on passion, pop culture and premium value. The demand is already there; now, advisors can be the ones to bring it to life,” added Rosenberg.

“This exclusive, one-time-only itinerary is the kind of product that drives new conversations and bookings. We’re giving First Mates a reason to reach out, reengage past clients, or tap into niche groups. It’s exciting, bookable and profitable.”

Sailing on the Valiant Lady to Puerto Plata and Virgin’s exclusive Beach Club at Bimini, the voyage is built around some of iHeartMedia’s true crime podcast titles, including “Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know”, “Betrayal” and “Buried Bones”.

The company added that throughout the journey, Sailors can anticipate:

Live podcast recordings

Behind-the-scenes workshops

Meet-and-greets with hosts

Special giveaways, and

Themed cocktails and bites inspired by infamous cases.

Virgin Voyages’ pricing model covers more than 20 eateries, gratuities, Wi-Fi, group fitness classes and beverages.