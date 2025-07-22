Villa Vie Residences to Introduce Floating Marina

Villa Vie Residences announced the introduction of a new floating marina and recreational hub onboard the Villa Vie Odyssey.

According to a press release, the new feature is being added to the ship as part of a partnership with AquaBanas, which provides inflatable platforms.

Designed for the Odyssey, the platform, named Customized Floating Oasis, is set to be added in September 2025, ahead of the ship’s three-month journey in the South Pacific.

The floating hub will allow Villa Vie’s residents to enjoy water sports, sunbathing, social events and ocean access, the company said.

“Designed with both luxury and safety in mind, the custom platform enhances the at-sea lifestyle, perfectly complementing Villa Vie Residences’ mission to provide a unique global living experience,” Villa Vie added.

The Customized Floating Oasis can be launched from both sides of the vessel and will be utilized during anchor days in tropical places like the Maldives, Seychelles and the South Pacific.

The feature also enhances tendering operations in ports of call where docking infrastructure is limited, Villa Vie added.

“With our global itinerary, we often visit breathtaking destinations that require tendering to reach shore,” said Mikael Petterson, chairman of Villa Vie Residences.

“Our residents are seeking more than just a place to live, they want experiences. This innovative addition reflects our commitment to reimagining life at sea, combining luxury, exploration and community,” he added.

The custom structure will feature a lounging zone, water sport launch points and seamless integration with the Villa Vie Odyssey, the company said, also allowing for effortless tendering operations.

“Working with Villa Vie Residences aligns perfectly with our vision of creating unforgettable aquatic experiences,” said Mark Anastasia, CEO of AquaBanas.

“This oasis will redefine how people enjoy the adventures and luxuries of ocean living,” he added.