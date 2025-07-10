Viking Announces New River Voyages in India

Viking today announced its first river voyages in India will take place in 2027 on the Viking Brahmaputra, a new 80-guest vessel designed for the Brahmaputra River.

Currently under construction and scheduled to debut in late 2027, the Viking Brahmaputra will sail between Guwahati and Nimati Ghat in the northeastern state of Assam as part of Viking’s new 15-day itinerary, “Wonders of India”.

In addition to an eight-day river voyage, the itinerary includes a fully guided land program with overnights in Delhi, Agra and Jaipur, the company said in a press release.

“With its rich heritage, deep cultural traditions and fascinating natural wonders, India is a vast and vibrant country that has captured the imagination of explorers for centuries,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman and CEO of Viking.

“In recent years, our guests have particularly enjoyed visiting Indian ports on our ocean itineraries. We are now delighted to introduce a new way for curious travelers to explore the heart of this phenomenal country, in-depth and in Viking comfort,” Hagen added.

The Viking Brahmaputra will accommodate 80 guests in 40 outside staterooms, and all staterooms and suites will feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with a veranda.

Amenities include a spa and fitness center, as well as an open-air sky bar on the Upper Deck.

According to the company, the 15-day Wonders of India itinerary will operate roundtrip from Delhi, with hotel stays in Delhi, Agra and Jaipur that bracket an eight-day Brahmaputra River voyage, sailing east or west, respectively.

The program includes 13 tours and 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Highlights include Agra’s Taj Mahal, Old Delhi and Jaipur’s Palace of Winds.

While sailing the Brahmaputra River, guests will see Guwahati’s temple, the villages along its banks, the one-horned rhino and buffalo of Kaziranga National Park and Majuli.

Viking is also offering new pre- and post-land extensions for the Wonders of India, including Delhi (two nights), Dubai (three nights, fully guided), Kathmandu (four nights, fully guided) and Cochin and Mumbai (five nights, fully guided).

From now through July 31, 2025, Viking is offering North American travelers savings of up to $5,000 per couple plus airfare from $999, with a $25 deposit, on “Wonders of India”.