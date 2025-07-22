Viken Group Highlights TDoS Interiors Onboard Mein Schiff Relax

Viken Group announced in a press release that interiors onboard the Mein Schiff Relax have been penned by Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS), which is part of the group.

The studio designed a number of areas onboard, including staterooms, stairhalls, dining areas, boarding areas and the Osteria restaurant, located on Deck 16.

Fredrik Johansson, co-founder of the Viken Group, said: “Our TDoS team adopted a materially grounded methodology, embedding the osteria within Mediterranean vernacular traditions.”

“Terracotta and sustainably sourced timber evoke Italian craft, while an olive-green backdrop frames bold, black-metal furniture and restrained white accents that highlight key spatial thresholds,” Johansson said.

“To amplify volume and harness daylight, we inserted strategically positioned mirrors that refract natural light and blur interior–exterior boundaries. Classical references, such as arched mirror surrounds, are layered with some elegant, stringent detailing and accents,” added Johansson.

“The overall design evolves naturally from the existing vessels in the fleet, while also representing something totally unique.”

Antonio Romano, commercial and marketing director at Viken Group, said: “The variety of the areas which we were lucky enough to design is fantastic. We were able to play with both the more typical onboard areas like the reception, restaurants and bars but also the rarer areas like ‘La Cage’, the casino burlesque area. Going onboard now, it’s magical to see the areas becoming reality, and we can’t wait for guests to witness these for themselves.”

According to the press release, the designs emphasize ease of guest movement onboard. The reception onboard is directly connected to the boarding area and the deck above via an escalator.

The pool and sports court were placed on the upper deck. By raising the pool’s location by one deck, it is more open to the sea, and enables the placement of a large harbour market restaurant on the deck below, which opens up to the Agora space.

The dining experience has been reimagined with a new setting aft of the vessel. The Atlantik dining areas are by the aft of the lower deck and feature extensive aft glazing.

In addition, the promenade and enhanced circulation on the lower decks allow space for more venues compared to previous TUI Cruises’ vessels.