Versonix Seaware Partners with Century Cruises

Versonix announced that as it enters a new phase of international growth, the company is partnering with Century Cruises.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Century Cruises as they embark on an exciting new chapter of expansion,” said Yuri Polissky of the Versonix team.

“Known for their eco-friendly Yangtze River fleet and immersive onboard experiences, Century is now extending its footprint across Europe, Egypt and North America, and Seaware will be right there alongside them,” added Polissky.

Versonix said in a press release that Century has established its U.S. headquarters in South Florida and has broadened its global operations, selecting Versonix as its reservation platform of choice.

“Having worked with the Versonix team across two different cruise lines, I’ve seen firsthand the power and reliability of Seaware,” said David Fredericks, senior vice president of sales and marketing for the Americas at Century Cruises.

“Partnering with Versonix and implementing Seaware was a natural decision, given its consistent performance and proven capabilities. As Century Cruises continues to expand globally, our priority is to deliver the best possible experience for our travel partners and their guests,” added Fredericks.

“That journey begins in the contact center with reservations, and Seaware equips us with the tools to exceed expectations from the very first interaction.”

The Versonix team said: “We’re honored to support Century Cruises as they redefine the modern luxury cruise experience.”

The company added that it will offer dynamic pricing capabilities, advanced inventory control and integrated CRM functionality to the partnership, providing the infrastructure needed to support Century’s plans, including Nile River charters and Europe.

According to the press release, the collaboration marks the beginning of a strategic alliance committed to technological excellence, personalized guest experiences and operational efficiency.