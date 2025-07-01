USM Adopts BASSnet SaaS Solutions to Streamline Operations

BASS Software announced a new contract with Unity Ship Management (USM) for the full suite of BASSnet SaaS solutions, covering 21 vessels and office operations.

BASS said in a press release that USM, which manages the technical and operational needs of a large fleet, had faced limitations with a previous system in meeting operational goals.

They then chose BASSnet as a fully integrated cloud platform to unify vessel and shore operations.

“BASSnet stood out as proven and mature software leading the way in maritime technology,” said Stanislav Tritakov, technical director at Unity Ship Management.

“We needed a reliable end-to-end system to eliminate inefficiencies and deliver real operational value. BASS’s long-standing experience, intuitive and scalable SaaS platform, and dedication to working hand in hand with their user base, made BASSnet the clear choice. Importantly, BASS had the capability to roll out the system efficiently across our large fleet,” added Tritakov.

“We’re honored to welcome Unity Ship Management to the BASSnet community,” said Per Steinar Upsaker, CEO and managing director of BASS Software.

“Their selection of our complete SaaS suite and advanced BASSnet Web 3.0 solution speaks to the strength of our future-ready technology and expertise in delivering a smooth, low-risk implementation. With BASSnet, USM will benefit from fleet-wide visibility and control, seamless workflows and improved efficiency,” added Upsaker.

The contract includes BASSnet’s Financials, Human Resource Management, Maintenance and Procurement modules, along with the HSEQ suite powered by the BASSnet Web 3.0 browser-based software.

USM also purchased BASSnet’s Web Portal app to support mobile functionality.

According to the press release, the system will be rolled out in two phases. The first phase, covering BASSnet Procurement, Maintenance, and Financials, including PMS data migration for the full fleet, has gone live.

The second phase will follow with HR Management and the latest BASSnet Web 3.0.1 suite.